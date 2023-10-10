Hatred of Biblical Christianity at Parliament of World's Religions

The hatred and demonization against biblical Christianity and faithful Christians as "authoritarian" was on full display at the recent Parliament of the World's Religions as religious leaders from around the world join forces in a global alliance, filmmaker Mark Sutherland and author Carl Teichrib explained on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Sutherland and Teichrib, who attended this year's gathering in Chicago, explained that the hostility against the Christian view that Jesus Christ is THE way is becoming more and more vicious. While "diversity" of religion is celebrated, that is only if the religion can make room for collaboration with all the others on a global perspective. "Exclusive truth claims such as Jesus is the way are anathema," said Techrib, author of Game of Gods and one of the top Christian experts exposing the occultism that is enveloping the world.

