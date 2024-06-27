BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Biden Corruption Exposed - Whistleblower has Evidence
Ari Kopel
Ari Kopel
10 months ago

**NOTE: This interview was supposed to be audio only for the radio show! The video is in poor quality because I wasn't set up for video, with good lighting and such, at the time of the recording. I left it as video because Mike McCormick came across as very sincere, honest, and candid. I didn't want the audience to miss the way he delivered his message. I apologize for the video quality, but I feel you'll get a lot more from this interview with the video format!


Mike McCormick was the White House stenographer to Vice President Joe Biden. He was like a fly on the wall and witnessed a crime on Air Force 2.

McCormick has meticulously pieced together the evidence from the famous son's lap top and from the Obama presidential website and Congressional Hearings testimonials to show evidence of this corruption. Mike has the Receipts to prove the crimes.


Mike McCormick has put the emails in his newest book titled "The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden." If he testifies, it could be game over!


The information is compelling and jaw-dropping!

Mike McCormick has appeared on national news outlets, as well as independent, alternative news channels.


How to find Mick McCormick:

Substack: https://mmccormick.substack.com

X: https://x.com/JoeUnauthorized

Book: The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden: https://tinyurl.com/yckr9vkj


Join Ari Kopel's website: https://shatteringthematrix.com

X: https://x.com/arikopel

Face book: / authorarikopel


Rumble channel with same content: Search for: Shattering The Matrix


Ari Kopel's Books on Amazon:

"Spiritual Warfare & The Art of Deception: The Hijacking of Spirituality": https://rb.gy/w9wj1

"Getting Back to Source: Tools for Connection, Protection, and Empowerment":

https://rb.gy/f3xtf


treasontestimonyobama administrationimpeachmentwitnesschild traffickingdrug cartelspresidential debatejames comerbiden corruptionjake sullivanhunter biden laptopmike mccormickwhite house stenographerobama third termburisma holdings kickback schemecongressional oversight committee2024 election steel
