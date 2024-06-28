BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When Attraction is so Strong
Rational TV
Rational TV
185 views • 10 months ago

Dana Lauren Tapper is a married Virginia lawyer who spent hundreds of hours on a consensual personal adventure. She pled guilty and faced 20 years in prison. The prosecutors were seemingly very aggressive. She was ultimately given 3 months in jail and probation by the judge. This is known as a "suspended sentence" -- judges have the power to reduce or alter the punishment recommended by the sentencing guidelines for various offenses. Her law license was suspended. Apparently her husband David Shane Tapper died February 2 of 2020 at age 29 (he likely took his own life). Reportedly, Karon Porter was one of the inmates Dana had a tryst with (Dana spent hundreds of hours with him). Despite pleading guilty: Porter was sentenced to 30 years in prison for allegedly being involved in a car crash while fleeing police that resulted in the death of a 73-year-old US soldier veteran. The other inmate Dana had a tryst with was alleged former gang member Damian King. She even says she gave him a job at the law firm she worked at.  

Keywords
feminismcollapseracialracelovenwoculturemenwomenmarriageprisonromanceattractionimmoralitymoderninfidelityviral momentdana tapper
