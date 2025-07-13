IRISH NATIONAL CHAMPION DESTROYED BY VAX-INDUCED CANCER

Ciara Mageean, one of Ireland’s most decorated middle-distance runners, has been sidelined by a shocking cancer diagnosis that has vaccine skeptics demanding answers. The 32-year-old Olympian and European medalist was in peak physical condition before suddenly developing health issues following COVID vaccination.

Ciara Mageean, one of Ireland’s most decorated middle-distance runners, has been sidelined by a shocking cancer diagnosis that has vaccine skeptics demanding answers. The 32-year-old Olympian and European medalist was in peak physical condition before suddenly developing health issues following COVID vaccination.