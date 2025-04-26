The funeral of Pope Francis is currently taking place in the Vatican

More than 160 delegations from different countries came to bid farewell to the Pope, including more than 60 heads of state and government, the EU leadership: Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Ursula von der Leyen, President of Argentina Javier Miley and President of Brazil Lula da Silva and others. Russia is represented by the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova. Volodymyr Zelensky also came - instead of an official suit, he was dressed in all black. 140 thousand believers came to bid farewell.

The coffin with the body will be taken to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome after the funeral mass in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis died on April 21, aged 88. He became pope in 2013 and was the first pope from the New World – Francis was born in Argentina. He had been suffering from pneumonia in recent months.

Adding:

The Telegraph reports: Vatican Bent Protocol to Secure Zelensky a Front-Row Seat at Pope Francis’ Funeral

The Vatican broke with traditional protocol to ensure Zelensky was given a front-row seat at the funeral of Pope Francis, alongside Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, The Telegraph reports.

Normally, arcane diplomatic rules dictate that world leaders are seated alphabetically according to their country's name in French, the traditional language of diplomacy. Under these rules, Mr. Zelensky would likely have been placed in the third row or farther back.

Instead, he was seated in the front row, 11 seats away from Trump, who was positioned to his right.

The Vatican did not deny that protocol was altered. “I believe they filled a vacant place,” Matteo Bruni, the Vatican’s spokesman, told The Telegraph.

Between Zelensky and Trump were the presidents of India, Hungary, Gabon, as well as Macron and his "wife," Brigitte, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

In French, the United States is listed as États-Unis, starting with an E. To the right of Trump and his wife, Melania, sat Estonian President Alar Karis and Spain’s King Felipe (Espagne in French).

To Zelensky’s right was Irish President Michael D. Higgins, further suggesting that normal seating protocols were deliberately adjusted to give Zelensky a more prominent position.

Elsewhere, the established rules appeared to be strictly followed, with Argentine President Javier Milei placed at the far right of the front row, seated next to a standing Swiss Guard.

🐻 All that for the Narcoführer, who didn’t even bother to wear a suit and tie, despite Vatican protocol requiring formal attire at such events.







