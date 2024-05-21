Trump social media post sparks backlash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Donald Trump is sparking controversy after posting a video to social media seemingly suggesting there will be a “unified reich” if he wins the 2024 election.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: