AI, Cyber S.A.T.A.N., and the Battle for Your Brain MindWar Intel - Nathan M. Wiley - DARPA's SATAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contributions for a 𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓮𝓬𝓽 𝓢𝓸𝓬𝓲𝓮𝓽𝔂 are welcome via CoinTree:
https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety
AI_Cyber_S_A_T_A_N_and_the_Battle_for_Yo.pdf
file:///G:/DOWNLOADS%202024/AI_Cyber_S_A_T_A_N_and_the_Battle_for_Yo.pdf
John Doe
https://odysee.com/@WangyWagnols:e
Search
https://odysee.com/$/search?q=s.a.t.a.n.
TRACKS, VAX, and TAX: The All-In-One AI Solution Brought To You By Trump & The Jewish Billionaires Club
https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/TRAX-VAX-and-TAX-VIDEO-1080p-Social:0
S.A.T.A.N. SILENT ASSASSINATION THROUGH AMPLIFIED NEURONS. PROJECT SOUL CATCHER . DARPA SCIENTIST...
https://rumble.com/v1zzixc-s.a.t.a.n.-silent-assassination-through-amplified-neurons.-project-soul-cat.html
DARPA's S.A.T.A.N. Project...
https://alchemicaltechrevolution.com/episode/darpas-satan-project
Sabrina 'Splains: Human Augmentation & DARPA's N2 & N3 Programs
https://rumble.com/v4plv55-sabrina-splains-human-augmentation-and-darpas-n2-and-n3-programs.html
Satellite based mind control ✪ Satellite Documentary HD - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mUD0GGCllg&ab_channel=SatelliteDocumentaryHD
US3951134A - Apparatus and method for remotely monitoring and altering brain waves - Google Patents
https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134A/en
[Repost] [Research Material] - Raven1.net offline archive + DTIC Materials : r/TargetedEnergyWeapons
https://www.reddit.com/r/TargetedEnergyWeapons/comments/dgcunn/repost_research_material_raven1net_offline/
RAVEN1 - Complete Mirror : Eleanor White : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
https://archive.org/details/RAVEN1NET
V2K Related Files from the Old Raven1.net : r/OpenV2K
https://www.reddit.com/r/OpenV2K/comments/e9d3t8/v2k_related_files_from_the_old_raven1net/
End state sponsored terrorism! Civilian targets are off limits! No violence over verbal utterances. Not to convict anyone without a fair trial. The government is a legal person in the court of law. ☮✌🏼