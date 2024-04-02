Dr. Jane Ruby: PARASITES: MEDICAL SYSTEM EXPOSED FOR HIDING REAL CAUSE OF DISEASES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane's upcoming series of shows on parasites, the cause of diseases as we have known them in humanity, hidden by the self serving oil barons of the 19th century, Dr. Lee Merritt's interview is reprised to lay the foundation for Dr. Jane's presentations that will teach, enlighten, and explore natural avenues for cyclical clearing of parasites.