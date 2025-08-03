CTP (S3EAugSpecial1) Overcoming Anxiety: Biblical Truth and Metaphysical Solutions w/ D. Higgins SP/BTS Video

CTP S3EAugSpecial1 27m 20s before audio editing

CTP (S3EAugSpecial1) Overcoming Anxiety: Biblical Truth and Metaphysical Solutions w/ Deb Higgins

We explore the nature of anxiety disorders and effective treatments combining biblical wisdom with practical metaphysical techniques. Deborah Higgins shares her personal journey from agoraphobia to becoming a mental health professional and author.

• Agoraphobia explained as fear of panic attacks rather than fear of open spaces

• How visualization therapy and progressive relaxation can overcome anxiety disorders

• The physiological mechanisms behind panic attacks and why they feel like heart attacks

• Biblical perspectives on anxiety in what Billy Graham called "the age of anxiety"

• The importance of meditation, proper breathing techniques, and positive affirmations

• When medication is appropriate in anxiety treatment and when alternatives work better

• How humor and laughter contribute to resilience during difficult circumstances

• Deborah's forthcoming book under pen name Elizabeth Connolly and supplemental workbook

Check out Deborah's book "A Cure for Anxiety: Biblical Truths and Metaphysical Practices to Overcome Anxiety, Panic, Social Anxiety and Agoraphobia" by Elizabeth Connolly, with a workbook coming soon under Deborah Higgins.

