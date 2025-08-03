CTP (S3EAugSpecial1) Overcoming Anxiety: Biblical Truth and Metaphysical Solutions w/ D. Higgins SP/BTS Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more
CTP (S3EAugSpecial1) Overcoming Anxiety: Biblical Truth and Metaphysical Solutions w/ Deb Higgins
We explore the nature of anxiety disorders and effective treatments combining biblical wisdom with practical metaphysical techniques. Deborah Higgins shares her personal journey from agoraphobia to becoming a mental health professional and author.
• Agoraphobia explained as fear of panic attacks rather than fear of open spaces
• How visualization therapy and progressive relaxation can overcome anxiety disorders
• The physiological mechanisms behind panic attacks and why they feel like heart attacks
• Biblical perspectives on anxiety in what Billy Graham called "the age of anxiety"
• The importance of meditation, proper breathing techniques, and positive affirmations
• When medication is appropriate in anxiety treatment and when alternatives work better
• How humor and laughter contribute to resilience during difficult circumstances
• Deborah's forthcoming book under pen name Elizabeth Connolly and supplemental workbook
Check out Deborah's book "A Cure for Anxiety: Biblical Truths and Metaphysical Practices to Overcome Anxiety, Panic, Social Anxiety and Agoraphobia" by Elizabeth Connolly, with a workbook coming soon under Deborah Higgins.
