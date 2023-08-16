TEXAS JUDGE & KOONS AND FULLER ATTORNEYS Shocking Performance Exposed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
August 15, 2023
Witness a Texas state judge and lawyers from Koons and Fuller in devilish attire, singing "I'm a cheat, I'm a swindler" to the tune of 'Creep'. Don't miss their audacious remake of Cardi B's WAP, mocking clients, and the jaw-dropping scene of money thrown at twerking lawyers.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HK2aDDwCckk