Sheriff Mack and Celeste: Join Your Local Sheriff Posse to Take Back America

Richard Mack Bio

Richard Mack, the former Sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, served in law enforcement for 20 years. He served as a Patrol Officer, Corporal, Sergeant, Undercover Agent, School Resource Officer, Detective, and specialized in crimes against children. In 1988 he was elected to the office of Sheriff in his hometown and served as such for eight years. In 1991 he graduated from the FBI Academy.





During his tenure as Sheriff, he became the first sheriff in American history to sue the federal government, take it all the way to the U S Supreme Court, and win a landmark case against government overreach during Clinton Adm). Mack/Printz v us case has been hailed as the most powerful Tenth Amendment decision in USA history.





Website: https://cspoa.org/





