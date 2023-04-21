The Censorship Industrial Complex Threatens Imprisonment to Matt Taibbi #TwitterFiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michael Shellenberger: WHISTLEBLOWERS needed. Courage is Contagious!
Sitting members of Congress are threatening journalist @mtaibbi with prison, but we are fighting back. We are going to dismantle the Censorship Industrial Complex and bury its parts deep underground. We can't do it alone. Please, join our movement and help us fight back. LFG!
donations - www.environmentalprogress.org/give
IF YOU KNOW SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. Contact Michael via email: [email protected]
source:
https://twitter.com/shellenberger/status/1649441632654352386?s=20