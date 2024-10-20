GOD, ALIENS & THE SECRET BEHIND ALL WORLD RELIGIONS [SABBATEAN SUCKER PUNCHER] ☭ JASON REZA JORJANI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You may wish to become acquainted with the name Jason Reza Jorjani:
"My aim was to transform the American Alt-Right and European New Right into a global movement based on a cosmopolitan vision of Indo-European inter-civilizational unity, spanning from the West to Russia, Greater Iran, Greater India, and the Buddhist world led by Japan."
HE ADMITS IT❗
Recall the kerfuffle over Charlottesville? Well, this asshat was behind an inordinate amount of that
Jason Jorjani is a philosopher & author who received his BA , MA & PhD at State University of New York at Stony Brook. Dr. Jorjani has taught courses on Comparative Religion, Ethics, Political Theory, and the History of Philosophy at the State University of New York.
OUTLINE
00:00 - Blackwater intelligence & MI6
14:05 - Reverse engineered WWII UFO's
24:47 - Defamation by NY Times
39:37 - $1 billion Venezuelan oil contract
55:54 - Planned coup in Iran
01:11:59 - Jorjani's near-death experience
01:20:25 - Paranormal science
01:31:54 - Lockheed Martin's underground space tech facility
01:43:26 - Earth's timeline is being manipulated
01:51:07 - Earths pole shift; cities under Antartica
02:00:10 - Tic tac UFOs are Lockheed tech
02:14:21 - 'Angel & demon' UFO narrative
02:17:18 - Aliens engineering wars on earth
02:35:34 - Underwater 'super-human' civilization
02:41:41 - Mystery airship of 1896
02:52:07 - Alien disclosure is a farce
02:54:24 - Chris Bledsoe case
03:00:25 - Christianity VS the US constitution
03:12:19 - Plato's roots in the modern world
03:21:53 - Plato's noble lie
03:36:02 - The rise of intellect in ancient Greece
03:39:48 - Belief in GOD
03:49:11 - Prometheus = Lucifer