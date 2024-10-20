GOD, ALIENS & THE SECRET BEHIND ALL WORLD RELIGIONS [SABBATEAN SUCKER PUNCHER] ☭ JASON REZA JORJANI

You may wish to become acquainted with the name Jason Reza Jorjani:





"My aim was to transform the American Alt-Right and European New Right into a global movement based on a cosmopolitan vision of Indo-European inter-civilizational unity, spanning from the West to Russia, Greater Iran, Greater India, and the Buddhist world led by Japan."





HE ADMITS IT❗





https://jasonrezajorjani.com/





Recall the kerfuffle over Charlottesville? Well, this asshat was behind an inordinate amount of that





Jason Jorjani is a philosopher & author who received his BA , MA & PhD at State University of New York at Stony Brook. Dr. Jorjani has taught courses on Comparative Religion, Ethics, Political Theory, and the History of Philosophy at the State University of New York.





OUTLINE

00:00 - Blackwater intelligence & MI6

14:05 - Reverse engineered WWII UFO's

24:47 - Defamation by NY Times

39:37 - $1 billion Venezuelan oil contract

55:54 - Planned coup in Iran

01:11:59 - Jorjani's near-death experience

01:20:25 - Paranormal science

01:31:54 - Lockheed Martin's underground space tech facility

01:43:26 - Earth's timeline is being manipulated

01:51:07 - Earths pole shift; cities under Antartica

02:00:10 - Tic tac UFOs are Lockheed tech

02:14:21 - 'Angel & demon' UFO narrative

02:17:18 - Aliens engineering wars on earth

02:35:34 - Underwater 'super-human' civilization

02:41:41 - Mystery airship of 1896

02:52:07 - Alien disclosure is a farce

02:54:24 - Chris Bledsoe case

03:00:25 - Christianity VS the US constitution

03:12:19 - Plato's roots in the modern world

03:21:53 - Plato's noble lie

03:36:02 - The rise of intellect in ancient Greece

03:39:48 - Belief in GOD

03:49:11 - Prometheus = Lucifer





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFg1s0QBytg