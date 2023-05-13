Mike Pence Appearing To Do A Meeting In Florida Behind President Donald J. Trumps Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH Google Co-Founder Is Still MISSING After Epstein Subpoena https://bit.ly/Dailyllife
Folks Are Still Dropping Like Flies Young man dies suddenly at work😮 https://bit.ly/Dailyllife
All the latest breaking news on WHO. Browse Newsweek archives of photos, videos and articles on WHO. https://bit.ly/Dailyllife
Why do globalists want people trapped in 15-minute cities? https://bit.ly/Dailyllife
New Mexico Researchers Transform Dead Birds Into Drones https://bit.ly/3BfybM9
11 Vacationers Drop Dead On Italian Beaches In 24 Hours https://bit.ly/Dailyllife
Hungary sued by the EU for passing anti-grooming laws. https://bit.ly/3ZiZjDY
Remove Nanotech From The Body Using Glutathione, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc. https://bit.ly/3xTBYwS
U.S. SUPREME COURT SAYS NO LICENSE NECESSARY TO DRIVE AUTOMOBILE ON PUBLIC ROADS
BREAKING: Jellatech Reveals its First Animal-Free, Cell-Based Collagen https://bit.ly/3uy4eUG
Finally! Medical Proof the Covid Jab is “Murder” https://bit.ly/3Ik1jVi
Samantha Smith joined Mark Steyn to discuss a report on grooming gangs in Telford https://bit.ly/3IjKVnE
Judge Orders Pfizer to Turn Over Vaccine Ingredients Within 48 Hours https://bit.ly/3AqJSAy
KELLOGS CERIALS ARE POISONING OUR CHILDREN https://bit.ly/3uoUa0c
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h