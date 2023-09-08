Barack Obama Outed As Gay Coke Whore: Larry Sinclair Alleges Sex Encounters With Bathhouse Barry

Obama is the gayest President of all time.

Noor Bin Ladin joins Stew Peters to talk about Barack Obama being a homosexual and the oppressive New World Order.

Larry Sinclair was interviewed by Tucker Carlson where he claimed he had cocaine fueled sex with Barack Obama.

Regardless, there is more than enough evidence to suggest that Obama is a gay man.

Obama sent a letter to his girlfriend saying he considered the gay lifestyle but went with the greater challenge of heterosexual marriage.

He said that he made love to men on a daily basis within his imagination.

Is all of this paving the way for Michelle Obama to come out as a Trans woman of color?

All of these revelations only add to Barack Obama’s very shady past.

Some believe Obama’s mother was a CIA asset.

The Obamas are the epitome of what is wrong with the ruling class of America.

The Obamas and others like them absolutely hate the United States of America.

The elites now want to use Barack Obama as a gay icon to preserve their power.

The 2024 election will ramp up tensions as the press hail Obama as America’s first gay President.

Michelle Obama, AKA Big Mike, will likely then announce a run for the White House.

The Trans agenda is really a vast eugenics operation aimed at depopulation.

Noor Bin Ladin is the niece of Osama Bin Ladin.

There is not a day that goes by that she doesn’t grieve the horrible events of September 11, 2001.

Some believe Osama Bin Ladin was a CIA asset and used as the scapegoat for the 9-11 attacks.

The government has been weaponized against the American people.

This same government worked very hard to stop the Donald Trump agenda.

We are in the midst of a World War and the magnitude of what we are facing must be brought to light.

The New World Order has stripped national sovereignty away from countries across the planet.

People all over the world are cheering for America First policies to take root because they know it will allow other nations to regain their sovereignty.

This is why countries in Africa and Japan have held rallies in support of President Donald Trump.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

58% off antarctic krill oil TODAY at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network