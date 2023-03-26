BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Debate in PETI Committee on Austria's abusive veto to block accession of Romania into Schengen
6 views • 03/26/2023

Christian Terhes


Mar 23, 2023 EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Austria's abusive veto to block accession of Romania into Schengen in December 2022 was debate in PETI Committee, on 22.03.2023. It was decided to have a short resolution in PETI on this abusive behaviour of Austria.


00:45 - Razvan Nicolescu - petioner

07:20 - European Commission

10:00 - MEP Loránt Vincze (PPE Romania)

13:33 - MEP Victor Negrescu (S&D Romania)

16:19 - MEP Vlad Gheorghe (Renew Romania)

20:07 - MEP Nicolae Stefanuta (Greens Romania)

22:30 - MEP Cristian Terhes (ECR Romania)

27:09 - MEP Gheorghe Falca (PPE Romania)

29:30 - MEP Thomas Waitz (Greens Austria)

33:50 - MEP Vlad Botos (Renew Romania)

35:26 - MEP Rares Bogdan (PPE Romania)

41:34 - MEP Eugen Tomac (PPE Romania)

46:07 - MEP Maite Pagazaurtundúa (Renew Spain)

47:55 - Razvan Nicolescu - petioner. Conclusions

50:48 - Chair


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CACo0mjBYC8

Keywords
debateeuropean unioneueuropean parliamentmepvetoaustriaromaniachristian terhesshengenpeti committeeabusive behaviorblock accession
