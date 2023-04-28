Vaccinated Through the Food Supply: They're Growing COVID Vegetables As We Speak

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"We've seen a study out of China where they injected a cow with mRNA vaccines. And it transmitted, and they gave that cow milk to mice, humanized mice. And those mice were vaccinated," reported attorney @RenzTom."And in fact, a company named Medicago is actually growing COVID vegetables as we speak. They've been approved in Canada, and they were growing them in San Diego. So I mean, this is a real thing."
https://rumble.com/v2ksyj6-vaccinated-through-the-food-supply-theyre-growing-covid-vegetables-as-we-sp.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3