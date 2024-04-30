Ontario MPP Sarah Jama Asked To Leave For Wearing A Keffiyeh (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Rational National at:-
https://youtu.be/lRDDiXjTzzk?si=UFZnDFwYlnHsrwQy
25 Apr 2024
Ontario MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the legislature for wearing a keffiyeh.
===
Visit the Merch store: http://TheRationalNational.com/merch
Support the show at http://TheRationalNational.com/Join
Donate Directly at http://PayPal.me/daviddoel
Tip at https://streamlabs.com/therationalnational/tip
‘Join’ on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo9oQdIk1MfcnzypG3UnURA/join
Follow David Doel at
Follow The Rational National at
Follow on Twitch at
https://www.twitch.tv/TheRationalNational
Follow on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TRNShow/
===
Sources:
https://tinyurl.com/y4c5u4fc (picture shared by Kristin Rushowy)
https://tinyurl.com/bdzhc4wh (tweet by Beisan)
https://tinyurl.com/2pewbadp (update from CBC's Lorenda Reddekopp)
https://tinyurl.com/ykutceus (tweet by Sam Hersh)
https://tinyurl.com/3xvbfs7v (Democracy Now)
https://tinyurl.com/2p8ywec4 (Democracy Now 2)
https://tinyurl.com/2vkrt23h (Bernie Sanders)
https://tinyurl.com/amfawwpm (The keffiyeh ban is unjust — and unjust rules should be ignored, David Moscrop at TVO)
https://tinyurl.com/885mw3fd (Robin Martin tweet)
https://tinyurl.com/5ebdwnvk (tweet by Ahmad Elbayoumi)