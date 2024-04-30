BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ontario MPP Sarah Jama Asked To Leave For Wearing A Keffiyeh (mirrored)
72 views • 12 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Rational National at:-

https://youtu.be/lRDDiXjTzzk?si=UFZnDFwYlnHsrwQy

25 Apr 2024

Ontario MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the legislature for wearing a keffiyeh.


Sources:

https://tinyurl.com/y4c5u4fc (picture shared by Kristin Rushowy)

https://tinyurl.com/bdzhc4wh (tweet by Beisan)

https://tinyurl.com/2pewbadp (update from CBC's Lorenda Reddekopp)

https://tinyurl.com/ykutceus (tweet by Sam Hersh)

https://tinyurl.com/3xvbfs7v (Democracy Now)

https://tinyurl.com/2p8ywec4 (Democracy Now 2)

https://tinyurl.com/2vkrt23h (Bernie Sanders)

https://tinyurl.com/amfawwpm (The keffiyeh ban is unjust — and unjust rules should be ignored, David Moscrop at TVO)

https://tinyurl.com/885mw3fd (Robin Martin tweet)

https://tinyurl.com/5ebdwnvk (tweet by Ahmad Elbayoumi)


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlersontariopledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomkeffiyehsarah jama
