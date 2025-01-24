BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The power of Organic Corn: A nutrient-dense superfood for health and preparedness
Health Ranger Store
Health Ranger Store
656 followers
264 views • 7 months ago

The Health Ranger Store recognizes the importance of having long-lasting storable superfoods in your survival stockpile. That's why we've gone to great lengths to acquire an ultra-clean batch of nutritious and delicious freeze-dried organic whole corn.


A versatile and convenient addition to a wide variety of dishes, Health Ranger Select Organic Freeze-Dried Whole Corn is a great source of dietary fiber, protein, potassium and other essential nutrients.


It is carefully freeze-dried to preserve the original taste, texture and nutrient content of fresh whole corn – all without the use of synthetic additives, preservatives or fillers.


Health Ranger Select Organic Freeze-Dried Whole Corn is grown in the USA under strict organic standards. It is also non-GMO, non-China, certified Kosher and organic, and meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.


Rehydrate this corn by soaking it in water, or use it in soups and other recipes.


Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com

