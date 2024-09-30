MUST WATCH! A Russian Su-35 pilot gives a US F-16 pilot a reason to be grateful for his choice of brown pants.

Sept 23, 2024, somewhere near Alaska!

Statement from NORAD:

“On Sept 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.” – Gen. Gregory Guillot

Here's more, US view of this:

https://theaviationist.com/2024/09/30/video-released-of-russian-su-35s-unprofessional-and-unsafe-maneuver-during-f-16-intercept-off-alaska/

Also, an article about the superiority of the Russian SU-35:

https://eadaily.com/en/news/2024/09/23/the-national-interest-the-russian-su-35-was-ahead-of-all-american-fighters-for-a-long-time





