Is America's Homeland In Danger?

The FBI is warning of a heightened terror threats as the U.S. southern border is wide open. On a scale of 1 to 10, what kind of danger is America in? National security expert Dakota Wood puts it at about a 7 or 8. He joins Mike Slater to provide his expertise and analysis on the topic.







