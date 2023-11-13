Is America's Homeland In Danger?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FBI is warning of a heightened terror threats as the U.S. southern border is wide open. On a scale of 1 to 10, what kind of danger is America in? National security expert Dakota Wood puts it at about a 7 or 8. He joins Mike Slater to provide his expertise and analysis on the topic.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html