What / Who is Truth? Truth is the Key to instant Healing
YHWH4WE
YHWH4WE
12 views • 1 week ago

 When you have Truth it is easy to believe and it is the key to deliverance! (healing). We break down one of the keys for easy deliverance (healing) and what faith is. Can you have enough "faith" and it is so easy. ...."for truly I say to you, if you have TRUTH (faith) the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you” (Matthew 17:20). Join us as we break down Faith, Belief, and Hope and how to use them in the light realm of Yahweh through the Truth of Yah-Shua!

Keywords
healthgodholy spiritjesushealingtruthyeshuafaithyahwehdeliveranceprayruach hakodeshyahsua
