Moment of Massacre, IDF Aircraft Bombed the Entrance to Al-Awda School in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira

The moment the IDF aircraft committed the Khan Yunis massacre and bombed the entrance to Al-Awda School in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira.

There's more info here about this from Tuesday:

A game of football, a boom, then scattered bodies: video shows moment of Israeli strike on Gaza school

As death toll from strike rises to 31, video broadcast by Al Jazeera captures panicked aftermath. Also, at Al Jazeera.



