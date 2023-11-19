Israel Nova Massacre: Apache Helicopters or Fire Damage?

Short video on claims Apache Helicopters and sometimes Hellfire missiles from Apache Helicopters required to explain fire damage to cars in images and video from the Israel Supernova (Nova) music festival massacre. Examples of parking lot fires from around the world are shown as well as a discussion of my personal experience with a fire bombing of my apartment complex in Mountain View, CA years ago.





Links to articles on the August 2016 music festival in Portugal parking lot fire which reportedly destroyed over 400 cars:





https://www.boomsbeat.com/articles/109192/20160804/422-cars-burned-down-at-a-music-festival-parking-lot.htm





https://www.theportugalnews.com/news/fire-in-car-park-of-dance-festival-destroys-422-vehicles/39065





https://www.9news.com.au/world/festival-fire-destroys-more-than-400-cars/9b978069-0420-4789-a405-2e89c2c090a4





https://www.firstpost.com/photos/portugal-fire-at-music-festival-destroys-cars-forces-evacuation-of-4000-people-2936104.html





https://www.news24.com/life/car-nage-music-festival-fire-burns-hundreds-of-cars-20160804





Yes, even RT, the Russian government outlet and source of some of the video that I question, covered it in 2016.





https://www.rt.com/viral/354785-festival-car-fire-andancas/





###