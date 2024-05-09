© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The delivery of the second batch of new Su-35 fighter jet 4++ generation to Russian Aerospace Forces is underway while Zelensky is still waiting for F16 aircraft from the US aid package. Advanced aircraft manufactured by Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur were transferred to the troops due to air superiority.
