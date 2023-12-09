Tuesday Topic 9/12/2023: Tipflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is tipping getting out of control now? Has tipflation reached a point now where those of us who are not rich cannot go anywhere anymore without being shamed into leaving a tip because a clerk handed you an empty coffee cup across a counter, or because you ordered a meal you have to serve yourself? More importantly, has corporate greed worsened in the past few years?