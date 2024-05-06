BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pilot Flying Saucer Training, Prophecy & War, Plus FBI files on ET Babies
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 12 months ago

Michael Salla


May 4, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – May 4, 2024


Topics

- Nicaragua becomes the 10th country to join China’s International Research Station initiative

- JP Update 33 - Nordics Training International Military Pilots to fly Flying Saucers

- History of Inner Earth civilizations and their meeting with ETs in the Himalayas in late 2023

- FBI file has statement about Nikola Tesla being dropped off as a baby

- News article offers important perspective on UFOs coming from inside the Earth.

- Much interesting info in the latest Weaponized episode with George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell.

- James Fox stands by the integrity of Jason Sands as a UFO witness despite his claims of being in a 20 and back program.

- Marik Von Rennenkampff article on the Pentagon lying about UFO sightings shows despair among many researchers over recent pushback against official disclosure initiaitves.

- Nazi Germany used a Global Network of Tunnels to create a 4th Reich with Flying Saucers

- In his 1987 interview with George Knapp, John Lear shares what he learned from his research into UFOs and much of it is very relevant to recent disclosures.

- Was Edgar Cayce’s Prophesy that Russia would be the Hope of the World against the Sons of Belial just Fulfilled? – One Day to Russia SSP Webinar


- Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Article - Was Edgar Cayce’s Prophesy that Russia would be the Hope of the World against the Sons of Belial just Fulfilled? - https://exopolitics.org/was-edgar-cayces-prophesy-that-russia-would-be-the-hope-of-the-world-against-the-sons-of-belial-just-fulfilled/


Webinar - Russia's Secret Space Program: Its Enigmatic Psi Corps & Non-Human Connection - https://www.crowdcast.io/c/russiassp


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhTdXTQSnxs

Keywords
russianikola teslaufoprophecywaretflying saucersweek in reviewnazi germanytunnelsgeorge knappedgar cayceexopoliticsnordicsjpinner earth civilizationsfbi filesmichael sallajeremy corbelljames foxpilot flying saucer traininget babieschina international research stationofficial disclosurehope of the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy