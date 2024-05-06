Pilot Flying Saucer Training, Prophecy & War, Plus FBI files on ET Babies

Michael Salla





May 4, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – May 4, 2024





Topics

- Nicaragua becomes the 10th country to join China’s International Research Station initiative

- JP Update 33 - Nordics Training International Military Pilots to fly Flying Saucers

- History of Inner Earth civilizations and their meeting with ETs in the Himalayas in late 2023

- FBI file has statement about Nikola Tesla being dropped off as a baby

- News article offers important perspective on UFOs coming from inside the Earth.

- Much interesting info in the latest Weaponized episode with George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell.

- James Fox stands by the integrity of Jason Sands as a UFO witness despite his claims of being in a 20 and back program.

- Marik Von Rennenkampff article on the Pentagon lying about UFO sightings shows despair among many researchers over recent pushback against official disclosure initiaitves.

- Nazi Germany used a Global Network of Tunnels to create a 4th Reich with Flying Saucers

- In his 1987 interview with George Knapp, John Lear shares what he learned from his research into UFOs and much of it is very relevant to recent disclosures.

- Was Edgar Cayce’s Prophesy that Russia would be the Hope of the World against the Sons of Belial just Fulfilled? – One Day to Russia SSP Webinar





- Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla





Article - Was Edgar Cayce’s Prophesy that Russia would be the Hope of the World against the Sons of Belial just Fulfilled? - https://exopolitics.org/was-edgar-cayces-prophesy-that-russia-would-be-the-hope-of-the-world-against-the-sons-of-belial-just-fulfilled/





Webinar - Russia's Secret Space Program: Its Enigmatic Psi Corps & Non-Human Connection - https://www.crowdcast.io/c/russiassp





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhTdXTQSnxs