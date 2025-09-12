THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE ⚧ SHATTERS 🪟 THE OVERTON WINDOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oli London - Trans activist on the shooting of Charlie Kirk:
“The sympathy for Charlie Kirk is f***ing weird…this is the world he wanted and the world he was building.
This is a white supremacist…he was shot in the middle of saying something transphobic…”
Source: https://x.com/OliLondonTV/status/1966196598997921822
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a5w4z7
Only in their deluded clown world was Charlie Kirk a WN 🤡