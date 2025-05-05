Cinco de Mayo 2025: The Truth Behind the Holiday You Think You Know

Cinco de Mayo isn't Mexico’s Independence Day – it’s a powerful symbol of resilience. In this video, we explore the real story behind the Battle of Puebla, why the holiday is more popular in the U.S. than Mexico, and how it's evolved into a celebration of Mexican-American culture. From historical roots to modern-day parades and parties, discover why Cinco de Mayo truly matters.





🎉 Celebrations across the U.S.

📚 History of the Battle of Puebla

🇲🇽 Why it’s NOT Mexico’s Independence Day

🌮 Tacos, tequila, and the Chicano movement





