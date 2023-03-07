Karen Hamaker - The future of mankind (2022)

Subtitles available in original post: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAu8U0amOuE



How you see the future of man depends on which group you belong to. If you're in World Economic Forum circles, you 'know what it's going to be', because you're making it yourself. But will they succeed? There are also groups with other perspectives, from the masses who look away to the activist critic. But whichever direction you belong to, we are all human with our own struggles and ideals. “Ultimately everything depends on the quality of the individual,” says C.G. Jung and we're going to see what all that means. The first part of the lecture we will look parts of evil in the eye to see honestly where we stand. In the second part of the lecture, starting from man himself, we will give a surprising and hopeful twist to the story.

Sources:

https://academic.oup.com/poq/article-abstract/14/3/419/1832014?login=false

https://www.technocracyinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Study-Course.pdf

https://lynnemctaggart.com/about/lynnes-books/

https://www.karenhamakerzondag.com/v2/lectures/

