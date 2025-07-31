The Gunpowder Plot: An Historical Conspiracy or a False Flag?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny Cirucci Interview #155 – John Hamer & Andy Ross: 60° South, 30 July 2025
On Twitter:
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1mrxmPMEzBwJy
On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v6wwaqa-johnny-cirucci-live.html
On Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/JCL-2025-07-30:9
On BitChute:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/7ldC1fmAOBgO/
On Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/8f9c5d51-6c94-4615-b469-5594f0191f80
On UGETube:
https://ugetube.com/watch/wugVFNkQJgpKfi5