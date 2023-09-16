BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did Woodrow Wilson REGRET Handing AMERICA to the BANKSTERS?
The TinyURL Guy
The TinyURL Guy
189 views • 09/16/2023

[Sep 6, 2012] [Unconventional Finance]While most would say the Federal Reserve was designed to stabilize the economy and prevent bank failures, more investigation shows that the Fed is a private banking cartel designed to work against the best interests of the American people. Woodrow Wilson was the president that signed the Federal Reserve legislation. Did he regret handing the power to create money to this cartel of banks? Some say he did, for Wilson has been quoted in saying: "I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is now controlled by its system of credit. We are no longer a government by free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men." ~ Woodrow Wilson 1919. Is this quote of regret authentic? Join me as I uncover the mystery of this obscure, but critical quote.

Keywords
federal reservemoneycontrolhistorybankingcurrencydocumentaryfinance
