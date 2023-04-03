Soon the Man of Perdition will manifest himself to Humanity

MESSAGE FROM JESUS CHRIST TO LORENA



MARCH 14, 2023

*I, YOUR LORD JESUS CHRIST, COME IN THE NAME OF MY FATHER YAHWEH GOD OF THE ARMIES TO GIVE THIS MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE OF MY GOD. *

*The days have been shortened, their duration is approximately 16 hours and the Climate has changed, THE Climate is Extreme, both for the cold and for the heat, the Seasons of the year are NO longer like the ones before, they do not last long and are mixed, you no longer live as before when there was healthy food and the fields gave abundant fruits, today EVERYTHING is contaminated by Technology giving human beings terminal illnesses, Vaccines have finished with a large part of the Population through diseases caused by substance in the Vaccines, Nature has revealed itself against man but the most abominable in the Eyes of My Father is Moral Degradation and the lack of Love and brotherhood.*

*The decline of the Economy has begun, people worship false gods, My Father is very outraged by this perverse Humanity, you have been given many indications as My Father’s People, and you have already been Sealed with the Three Crosses: Red, Blue and Yellow that mean the Action of the Holy Spirit, the Holy Trinity and the Protection of Saint Michael the Archangel. *

