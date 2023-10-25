BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shooting a backstage video from a photo shoot of graduates
shipshard
shipshard
17 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 10/25/2023

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Gu47KmmwHKE 

Backstage videography from the photography of graduates and the beginning of the academic year for TopContent, mobile photography, mobilography.


Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.

We tell stories about our photos and get to know each other.

Welcome to the friendly community of smartphone photography fans!

Post your work via offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent


And also TopContent on Zen with exclusive topics, cases, master classes on shooting with a mobile phone https://dzen.ru/topcontent2023 

Mobile photography, mobile video shooting and editing. Mobilography.

I am a video production professional. I love filming on my phone and will be happy to share materials from filming and useful information about how it was filmed.


If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.


I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Keywords
childrenstudentsschoolpromholidayphotoseventback to schoolphotographergraduationmobile videographysmartphone photographymobile photographyphotosessionsmartphone videographygraduation partyschool graduationschool holidayschool eventschool photosessionbeginning of the school yearfirst of septemberschool yearfirstbellnew school year
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy