Trump Energized by THIRD Garbage Indictment

August 2, 2023 - The Biden Department of Justice has indicted President Trump for yet another bogus claim: that he fraudulently questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. In other words, he is being charged with the crime of saying the election was rigged when he knew that it wasn’t. Apparently.
