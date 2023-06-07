It has been known for a long time that Kiev was preparation to destroy the dam in Novaya Kakhovka. A few months ago, it became obvious that the Ukrainian authorities were accumulating water upstream of the Dnieper River in order to flood the banks in the Kherson region at the beginning of a large-scale counteroffensive on the southern frontlines.

In the second half of April, the waters of the Dnieper surprisingly overflowed the banks in the Kiev region. The Ukrainian media, referring to the data of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reported that the water had almost reached a critical level, explaining this with heavy precipitation. However, the water of the Dnieper in Kiev has not spilled like this over the past decades, while the spring of 2023 was not marked by particularly extraordinary rain, and the winter was not extremely snowy.

A similar situation was in the area of the Dneprodzerzhinsk (Kamensky) water reservoir in the Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk region, where the river also overflowed its banks and flooded several settlements nearby. Local residents were evacuated. It turned out that the flood occurred because the local dam deliberately did not dump water for two weeks.

In the spring of 2023, the water level in the reservoir of the Kakhovka HPP was a record low since 2017, which confirms that the water was deliberately delayed upstream.

Even then, few people believed in Kiev’s fairy tales about heavy rains, and that it was the Russians who used weather weapons to kill as many Ukrainian civilians as possible as part of a fake genocide hysterically promoted by Ukrainian authorities.

In fact, back in April, military experts explained the connection between the accumulation of water and the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern regions.

“In other words, the Ukrainian authorities deliberately accumulate water upstream in the controlled territory. If they open all the floodgates at the same time and drain the water, and the floodgates at the Kakhovka HPP controlled by us are damaged, then the left bank of the Kherson region controlled by us may be flooded.” – a military expert from the DPR Daniil Bessonov wrote on April 18.

The threat of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Ukrainian forces and the deliberate flooding of the southern banks of the Dnieper also became one of the reasons for the retreat of Russian forces from the west bank in Kherson region, the expert noted. If the dam had been destroyed then, the Russian grouping would have been cut off.

