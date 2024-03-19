BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No Such Thing! It's All Lies...
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
91 views • 03/19/2024

Questioning the Status Quo: My Take on Established Scientific Concepts


In this episode of the 'Reality of Health' podcast, I, Erik, challenge widely accepted scientific theories concerning human biology and medicine. I dispute the existence of several foundational concepts such as the sodium-potassium pump, cell receptors, the immune system, the notion of synapses and neurotransmitters, genetics, and DNA as the fundamental structure of life. I question the validity of major scientific discoveries and theories, including the existence of viruses and the effectiveness of vaccines, particularly addressing the misunderstood nature of malaria, the inaccuracies surrounding the germ theory, and conventional explanations of cell biology. By arguing against the physical and molecular explanations of biological functions and diseases, I suggest that energies, rather than tangible microscopic entities, play a crucial role in human health and the nature of life itself. This episode is my controversial take that encourages listeners to reconsider established scientific beliefs and invites them to explore alternative perspectives on health, biology, and the very essence of life.




00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health: A Journey Beyond Conventional Beliefs


00:57 Challenging the Status Quo: Unveiling the Myths of Modern Science


01:58 Debunking Medical and Scientific Myths: From Cell Biology to Malaria


06:20 Exploring the Mysteries of Energy and Life Beyond the Physical


11:06 Rethinking DNA and the Foundations of Our Biological Understanding


20:21 Debunking DNA and Science Myths


21:46 The Mystery of Ribosomes and Cellular Structures


25:44 Exploring the Real Structure of Cells


28:06 The Power of Energy, Light, and Health


36:00 Challenging the Existence of Viruses and Bacteria


40:03 Concluding Thoughts on Health and Energy

Keywords
vaccinesnatural healthliesnervous systemvaccinemalariabiologycellsvirusesvirusbacteriamitochondriaatpcell membranesynapses
