The Day of Atonement and the 70th Week of Daniel
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
118 followers
56 views • 07/15/2023

The 70th Week of Daniel is a 7 year 'sabbatical' cycle. If that's the case, God is still using Feast days as markers for prophetic events.

Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s Would you be interested in fellowshipping with like-minded people in your area? Email Amy if you’d like to be connected with someone in your area: [email protected]. (Disclaimer: Always exercise discernment and use good judgment when contacting anyone you do not know.) To order the jump/thumb drive with my videos, timelines, etc: Kenneth Sara PO Box 157 Waynesboro, Tn., 38485 Email: [email protected] Backup Email: [email protected] If you live in the USA, send Ken $5.00 (per drive) using either US mail, or Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp. If you live overseas, contact Ken directly about prices as shipping costs vary from country to country. NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/10Lixdx3wExjqQcp5KKLzxptqZrNfIFc6/view?usp=share_link Novo para meus amigos lusófonos: 'Estudos Cronologia do Fim dos Tempos versão 2.6 em português' (traduzido por Eliane B., do blog brasileiro) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kBYoW3OXSKIA_HNPadbZgnEbKUTC-Zfr/view?usp=share_link Nouveau pour mes amis francophones !: Chronologie de la Fin des Temps - Harpazo (Enlèvement) et Parousie (2nde Venue de Jésus) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ASD6CpNGoisNikNNweuZ6qsQyr23HHii/view?usp=share_link Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com

eschatologybrenda weltner70th week of daniel
