BOB DYLAN - A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
90 views • 6 months ago

Kept hearing this song in my head all night long, woke up, made this video. Pray for the world to avert the worst of the Chastisements that are coming. Peace. - Rick Langley✝❤✡✅

"A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall" is a song written by American musician and Nobel laureate Bob Dylan in the summer of 1962 and recorded later that year for his second studio album, The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (1963). Its lyrical structure is based on the question-and-answer refrain pattern of the traditional British ballad "Lord Randall", published by Francis Child.

The song is characterized by symbolist imagery in the style of Arthur Rimbaud, communicating suffering, pollution, and warfare. Dylan has said that all of the lyrics were taken from the initial lines of songs that "he thought he would never have time to write."

revelationsbob dylanthe apocalypsea hard rains a-gonna fall
