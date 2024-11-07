THE PANDEMIC MINDSET.... I WAS REALLY REALLY SICK ISN'T EVIDENCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is something that constantly pops up everywhere I look. I think the problem is people like to lower their threshold for evidence. If they get sick, or sicker than what they're used to, well covid and the pandemic was a horrible reality.
The only problem Is I've literally documented the opposite.
I looked around and cannot find the CDC's morbidity and mortality numbers for cough-19. Here's the link. See if you can locate it? I guess this virus was so bad they can't post it? Don't bother with that stupid overall "7 million dead" number.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/mmwr_additional_resources.html
