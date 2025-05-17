© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dave Smith Another Response to Ben Shapiro's Goofy Rant About Trump & Qatar
Dave Smith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zfS2YMKXA0
Dave Smith | Another Response to Ben Shapiro | Part Of The Problem 1264
Ben Shapiro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYBuphYtp6I
May 12 2025
A China DEAL…PLUS A $400 Million Jet From Qatar?!
greydynamics
https://greydynamics.com/al-udeid-air-base-the-largest-us-military-installation-in-middle-east/
Al Udeid Air Base: The Largest US Military Installation in Middle East