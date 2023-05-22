Govt looking to flood Ireland and "Scool" Co Clare in illegal immigration- Michael Leahy. Mass immigration increases demand for housing pushing up prices and rents beyond reach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
. #housing #hospital crisis all impacted by large increase in numbers. It all happens without our consent
It makes Ireland less safe.
And government intervention is destroying profitable tourism industry.
Co Clare is getting planted by undocumented immigrants.
Please join and support Irish Freedom Party to build a better Ireland.