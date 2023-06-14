BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Open Carry Bans Aren’t Lawful or Safe: WTP USA Sues over 2nd Amendment Restrictions | Ep 91
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
Follow
211 views • 06/14/2023



Parents have been taken on an emotional rollercoaster by the media over gun laws throughout the last several years, but have also seen what restrictions to our rights can look like under COVID-19. Dawn Jolly of We The Patriots USA joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson to discuss why she altered her stance on banning ghost guns and bump stocks, to now defending our constitutional right to those and an all encompassing 2nd Amendment. Dawn and Brian Festa of We The Patriots USA dive into their national headline-making lawsuit against the state of Connecticut's new open carry ban.Show more


Help defend the 2nd Amendment with We The Patriot USA’s new lawsuit: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2a/


We The Patriots USA’s full complaint, as the lead plaintiff in this lawsuit brought on behalf of Connecticut citizens: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19GdAxnyWxF1Ik6iFS8B5wjuTGwzT1jWz/view


Subscribe to the resource newsletter, with data, stats, vaccine resource guides and more! Devotionals, recipes and future articles to come: https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Watch us on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA


