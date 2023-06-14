Why Open Carry Bans Aren’t Lawful or Safe: WTP USA Sues over 2nd Amendment Restrictions | Ep 91









Parents have been taken on an emotional rollercoaster by the media over gun laws throughout the last several years, but have also seen what restrictions to our rights can look like under COVID-19. Dawn Jolly of We The Patriots USA joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson to discuss why she altered her stance on banning ghost guns and bump stocks, to now defending our constitutional right to those and an all encompassing 2nd Amendment. Dawn and Brian Festa of We The Patriots USA dive into their national headline-making lawsuit against the state of Connecticut's new open carry ban.Show more





