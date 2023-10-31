Kim Clement Prophecy | Praying for Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Don. Jr. & the Entire Trump Family. I Am Praying Because I Have Faith. What Does Faith Mean? "Faith Is Taking the First Step Even When You Don't See the Whole Staircase." - MLK Jr.

Never forget the Kim Clement prophecy from April 4th 2007:

"Trump Shall Become a Trump Says the Lord. No You Didn't Hear Me. Trump Shall Become a Trumpet. I Will Raise Up The Trump to Become a Trumpet."

February 10th 2007:

"There Will Be a Praying President, Not a Religious One. For I Will Food the People, Says the Lord. I Will Food the People, Yes I Will. God Says, The One That Is Chosen Shall Go In & They Shall Say, He Has HOT BLOOD.

For the Spirit of God Says, Yes He May Have Hot Blood, But He Will Bring the Walls of Protect to This Country In a Greater Way & the Economy of this Country Shall Change Rapidly, Says the Lord of Hosts.

Listen to the Word of the Lord. God Says, I Will Put At Your Helm for TWO TERMS a President That Will Pray, But He Will Not Be a Praying President When He Starts.

I Will Put Him In Office & Then I Will Baptize Him With the Holy Spirit & My Power Says the Lord of Hosts." - Kim Clement

