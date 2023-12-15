Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill of Rights: Unnecessary and Dangerous?
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
335 Subscribers
26 views
Published 2 months ago

During the ratification debates, Federalists repeatedly warned that adding a bill of rights would be unnecessary - and even dangerous. Learn what they had to say - where they made good points - and missed the mark too.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 15, 2023

Keywords
libertyconstitutionbill of rightshistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentanti-federalistsfederalist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket