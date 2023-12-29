Criminal Enterprise: How Congress gets Insider Trade info & get rich in stock trades

Former Rep George Santos Exposing That US Congress Gets Classified Information & Are Actually Told To Do Certain Trades In The Stock Market





They’re Told To Trade On The Exact Day The Stock Jumps 80% Making A Fortune. This Is A Criminal Enterprise





“I call her now. I mean, she's insider trading, and it's almost evident if you look at her disclosures. I mean, it it's not hard to see a member we prove that? Oh, it's very easy. She receives classified briefings as a member of the ways and means committee.





It takes a very comp competent DOJ, um, pardon me, FBI officer, to go look at her trading and how it works and just look at her communication. It this is all digitized these days. It's not hard to see a person saying, hey. Do this trade. Just got a good tip.





She's pushed back on that, though. Yeah. Well, they all push back. But can somebody explain to me how is it that she miraculously becomes a member of the committee, and then she's doing trades on NYCB with the signature bank collapse just a day before having an 80% stock hike. That's not a lucky trade, Marsha.





That's a very well informed trade.”





The former New York representative discussed his future plans after being expelled from the House and the strangest things he saw in Washington during a bonus conversation with Marcia Kramer only on CBS News New York.



