How BRICS Is Hitting The Last Nail Into The US Fiat Dollar's Coffin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Danny Haiphong is getting Scott Ritter's take on the emergence of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) alliance and how it's set to replace the U.S. fiat dollar as the new international reserve currency.
Video Source:
Danny Haiphong - Independent Journalist
Special Guest:
Scott Ritter - 'Scott Ritter Extra'
Closing Theme Music:
'Super Spiffy' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Danny Haiphong, Scott Ritter, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sun23:26