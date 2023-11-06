BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rebellion Against God--The Luciferian Agenda
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
11/5/2023

Psalm 2 Rebellion Against God—the Luciferian Agenda

Intro:  This world is in rebellion against God pure and simple.  They hate Biblical values, they hate Biblical morals, they hate Biblical Exclusivity, They hate Biblical creation and Biblical stewardship of the earth.  I'm not done yet….They hate Biblical government, They hate Biblical reasoning, They hate the Bible! They hate God's people Israel, and they hate you and me who are a part of God's church! 
These are called Luciferians.  They serve Satan as much as we serve God.  They are entrenched in our governments, the media, Education, military, and big Business.  Psalm 2 describes these people to a tee. 

