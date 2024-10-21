Putin & Iranian President Pezeshkian Discuss Economic Ties in Turkmenistan - Oct 11, 2024

Putin and Iranian President Pezeshkian Discuss Economic Ties in Turkmenistan, from Oct 11th.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet his Russian counterpart during the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24. This will be the second meeting between Pezeshkian and Putin since October 11.

Members of Israel's political-security cabinet have been informed that a "very significant attack" will be carried out by Israel against Iran soon, according to Channel 13

Israel believes that Iran will react strongly to the attack.

Putin will hold meetings with Modi and Xi Jinping on October 22 as part of the BRICS summit, and on October 23, the Russian leader will meet with the presidents of Turkey and Iran. And on October 24, he will hold a meeting with Abbas and Guterres as part of BRICS.

❗️ President Putin will be meeting UN secretary general António Guterres in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin

Representatives from 36 countries and 6 international organizations will take part in the BRICS summit.

❗️The Iranian ambassador to Russia believes that the collective West has unleashed an information war against relations between Moscow and Tehran.🇷🇺🇮🇷

"They make condemnatory statements about our relations every day, spread rumors about them, lie about Ukraine. We are convinced every day that an information and psychological war has been unleashed against the relations between the two countries," IRNA quoted Kazem Jalali as saying.





