Democratic Republic of Congo: In the capital of the DRC, Kinshasa, supporters of the government threw burning tires at the US diplomatic mission building. People are chanting "death to the imperialists."

This is happening because the American government is funding the rebels from the March 23 Movement group.

Adding:

Interpol announced Monday that 37 suspected terrorists were arrested across East Africa in November and December, in operations coordinated with the pan-African police body Afripol.

Among the arrested were two alleged ISIS members in Kenya and a suspected ISIS Mozambique member in Tanzania. Additional arrests occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia.

The crackdown comes amid fears of an ISIS resurgence following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.